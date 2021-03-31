Around the SEC, Ep. 19
Parrish and Dalton discuss the possibility that Mississippi State and Ole Miss could be playing the NCAA Tournament next season.
They also address some recruiting rumors.
Check it out on:
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsor:
The Oxford Park Commission can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
For more Mississippi State sports coverage from Dalton, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.