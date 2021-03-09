FILE - Then-LSU head coach Les Miles talks with referees during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, file photo. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The exhaustive report released Friday, March 5, 201, by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department.