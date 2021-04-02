Around the SEC, Ep. 20
Parrish is joined by Christian Byrd to chat about recruiting to cap the week.
They discuss mostly basketball prospects, focusing on Jaemyn Brakefield.
The conversation also shifts to returning players for Ole Miss and who needs to develop.
