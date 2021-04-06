Around the SEC, Ep. 21
Parrish and Dalton recap Baylor's 86-70 routing of Gonzaga in Monday's college hoops national championship game.
Then the conversation shifts to LSU and Will Wade. Glenn Guilbeau, who covers LSU and the Saints for the USA Today Network, joins to share his thoughts. Then Parrish and Dalton give theirs.
