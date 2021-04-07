Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, just 5-foot-9, stands tall this fall as the national leader with 1,054 receiving yards on 74 catches. He’s scored eight touchdowns.

 AP | File

Around the SEC, Ep. 21

Parrish and Dalton discuss the impact early college baseball regional announcements will have. 

Then they discuss how the NFL Draft will go for prospects from Ole Miss and Mississippi State. There's audio included from a zoom interview Parrish did with Todd McShay, where he breaks down Elijah Moore and Royce Newman.

Check it out on:  

Apple Podcasts 

Google Podcasts

Spotify 

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsor:

The Oxford Park Commission can be found on FacebookInstagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

For more Mississippi State sports coverage from Dalton, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus