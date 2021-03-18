Brad Henderson joins Parrish on this episode to sift through the ashes of the Ole Miss' loss to Louisiana Tech, particularly why the bullpen took a step back and the team didn't respond with toughness after getting hit in the mouth.
Then they look ahead to this weekend's SEC-opening series against Auburn.
Check it out on:
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsor:
The Oxford Park Commission can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.