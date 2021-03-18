mcj-2020-05-13-sports-butch-thompson3-3c.JPG

Butch Thompson took Auburn to the College World Series last season, its first appearance in Omaha since 1997. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics, 5/13/2020)

Brad Henderson joins Parrish on this episode to sift through the ashes of the Ole Miss' loss to Louisiana Tech, particularly why the bullpen took a step back and the team didn't respond with toughness after getting hit in the mouth.

Then they look ahead to this weekend's SEC-opening series against Auburn.

