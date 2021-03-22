Brad Henderson joins Parrish for their regular Monday Ole Miss baseball recap.
Following a sweep of Auburn, they break down the Rebels' play. They also discuss solid play from freshmen, especially TJ McCants, and infielders moving to the outfield.
