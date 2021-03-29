Brad Henderson joins Parrish to look back and discuss the takeaways from Ole Miss baseball's sweep of Alabama, moving the Rebels to a 6-0 start in SEC play with weekends against Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State coming up.
