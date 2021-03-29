Tim Elko

Following a sweep of Alabama, Tim Elko is third in the nation with 34 RBI. (courtesy of OleMissSports.com)

Brad Henderson joins Parrish to look back and discuss the takeaways from Ole Miss baseball's sweep of Alabama, moving the Rebels to a 6-0 start in SEC play with weekends against Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State coming up.

Check it out on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsor:

The Oxford Park Commission can be found on FacebookInstagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus