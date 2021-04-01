Brad Henderson and Parrish preview Ole Miss' trip to Gainesville to take on Florida. Which pitchers could be forced into action in the field with the Rebels only taking 14 position players?
Brad also takes a deep look at Gunnar Hoglund and what's made him so good this season. As well, he details what goes into the decision for a first-round pick to bypass that for college.
