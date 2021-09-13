Justify Your Existence logo

How odd is it that Mike Leach is 2-0 because of his team's defense? Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford discuss that reality, plus the next step for the defense and why the offense is so inconsistent.

9/13/21: Mike Leach Is 2 - 0 With Defense?

