9/13/21: Mike Leach is 2-0 with defense?

How odd is it that Mike Leach is 2-0 because of his team's defense? Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford discuss that reality, plus the next step for the defense and why the offense is so inconsistent.

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.