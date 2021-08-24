Justify Your Existence logo

With two scrimmages in the book, and game week looming, Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford discuss the Mississippi State defense's performance during preseason camp.

They also touch on quarterbacks, offensive line and freshmen to watch.

8/24/21: Mississippi State defense primed for another productive season?

