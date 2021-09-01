Justify Your Existence logo

Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford talk about why Mike Leach hasn't fully bought into Will Rogers as his starting quarterback.

They also look back to this incredible sequence that led to Louisiana Tech facing a 3rd down and 96 yards to go situation when Mississippi State faced the Bulldogs in 2017.

9/1/21: Remembering 3rd and 96 during Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech gameweek

