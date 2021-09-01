9/1/21: Remembering 3rd and 93 during Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech game week Daily Journal Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford talk about why Mike Leach hasn't fully bought into Will Rogers as his starting quarterback.They also look back to this incredible sequence that led to Louisiana Tech facing a 3rd down and 96 yards to go situation when Mississippi State faced the Bulldogs in 2017.Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. 9/1/21: Remembering 3rd and 96 during Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech gameweek Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcast. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stefan Krajisnik Mike Leach Commerce Company Google Podcasts Stitcher Existence Will Rogers Louisiana Tech Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Columnists TOM PURCELL: Praise be to the family potato salad 22 min ago High school sports Corinth football goes into quarantine, loses Kossuth game 1 hr ago Jye 9/1/21: Remembering 3rd and 93 during Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech game week 2 hrs ago Ole Miss PARRISH ALFORD: Eager Rebels need to be fundamentally sound against Cards' Cunningham 8 hrs ago Local News Affidavits come up short to require special election on Lee County jail bonds 8 hrs ago