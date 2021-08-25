Justify Your Existence logo

Ole Miss picked up a commitment from Mississippi's top-ranked 2022 offensive lineman, Bryson Hurst, overnight Wednesday. 

Michael Katz and Parrish Alford discuss that, the college football alliance, and updates from Ole Miss' preseason camp.

8/25/21: Ole Miss grabs birthday commitment from 4-star OL Bryson Hurst

