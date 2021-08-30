JYE+, 8/30/21: Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown joins Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Corinth alum, and former Ole Miss player and assistant coach, Bryan Brown joins Parrish Alford to discuss what it will be like to coach against his alma mater for this first time.Read Parrish's written piece on Brown here.Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. JYE+, 8/30/21: Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown joins Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bryan Brown Ole Miss Sport Stitcher Existence Alum Louisville Google Podcasts Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Jye JYE+, 8/30/21: Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown joins 29 min ago Crime & Law Enforcement Authorities looking for Alcorn County runaway 1 hr ago Education Tupelo Schools reports 123 student COVID-19 cases during fourth week 1 hr ago Columnists CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Tragedy in Afghanistan is a call to action 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement Oxford man charged with accessory to murder 1 hr ago