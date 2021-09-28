Justify Your Existence logo

Stefan Krajisnik and Michael Katz highlight the storylines surrounding the SEC entering week 5 of the college football season. They also look at pivotal matchups for Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

9/28/21: Extremely online

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

