9/28/21: Extremely online Daily Journal Sep 28, 2021

Stefan Krajisnik and Michael Katz highlight the storylines surrounding the SEC entering week 5 of the college football season. They also look at pivotal matchups for Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

9/28/21: Extremely online

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Stefan Krajisnik
Mississippi State athletics reporter
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal

Michael Katz
Ole Miss athletics reporter
Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.