The MHSAA basketball playoffs began Monday – a week later than scheduled thanks to last week’s winter storms. With the first three rounds being crammed into this week, Brad and Dillon do their best to get their arms around it.
In the first round, Amory’s girls took down a very short-handed Houston squad (2:25), which had four starters out. On the boys side, H.W. Byers used a strong defensive effort to beat Tremont (4:44), and Pine Grove blew past Houlka behind Carson Rowland’s hot hand (8:53).
The guys look ahead to some second-round girls games (12:51), including Pine Grove-Ingomar, and some second-round boys games (15:08), including Oxford-Tupelo.
Last week’s weather also delayed the start of baseball and softball season, but that has started to crank up. The guys look at some of the top teams and players to watch (17:41). Also on the show, a Shoutout (21:30) and Athletes of the Week (22:41).
Check it out on: