#240: Tupelo hires swim coach; 49ers win state — 7/28/21

Brad Locke, Brad Locke Senior Reporter
Dillon Barnes Dillon Barnes Reporter

Jul 28, 2021

#240: Tupelo hires swim coach; 49ers win state – 07/28/21

Brad and Dillon discuss Tupelo's hire of Josh Daniel as head swim coach (1:15). Daniel replaces Lucas Smith, who led the Golden Wave to 22 total state championships over 17 years. Tupelo's Smith leaves strong legacy in the pool

On the baseball diamond, the Tupelo 49ers rolled through the Senior American Legion State Tournament (4:57). Up next is the Southeast Regional.

Also today, Brad has an update on Tupelo volleyball (7:44) and a Shoutout (9:33).

New episodes of Prep Rally drop each Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.