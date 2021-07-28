Prep Rally podcast logo

This week’s podcast is short and sweet, but it’s got some good stuff to chew on.

#240: Tupelo hires swim coach; 49ers win state – 07/28/21

Brad and Dillon discuss Tupelo’s hire of Josh Daniel as head swim coach (1:15). Daniel replaces Lucas Smith, who led the Golden Wave to 22 total state championships over 17 years.

Tupelo's Smith leaves strong legacy in the pool

On the baseball diamond, the Tupelo 49ers rolled through the Senior American Legion State Tournament (4:57). Up next is the Southeast Regional.

Also today, Brad has an update on Tupelo volleyball (7:44) and a Shoutout (9:33).

New episodes of Prep Rally drop each Wednesday on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus