Brad and Dillon have returned from their Jackson adventures, which included a fan brawl, a big game-ending controversy, and five state championships for area basketball teams.
Ingomar’s girls were the unlikeliest of champions (2:45). But the young squad has a promising future and could be on the cusp of a big run. New Site’s girls found some redemption in Class 2A (6:45), taking down reigning champ Calhoun City. Belmont’s girls found revenge (9:38), beating the Kossuth team that knocked them off in the 3A final two years ago.
Pontotoc’s girls met expectations by winning the 4A crown (12:40). And then there was the 1A boys title game, which Biggersville won over Ingomar on a buzzer beater by Cam Smith (15:36). The winning play and what led up to it was rife with controversy.
Also on the show, the guys recap a Pontotoc baseball loss and a Tishomingo County softball win (21:09), plus they look ahead to some of this weekend’s diamond action (23:10).
There is some big basketball coaching news (24:32), and the guys also have a Shoutout (26:00) and Athletes of the Week (26:28).
Check it out on: