There have been a couple of big coaching moves in the past week.

Brad and Dillon look at both of them, starting with Amory hiring Brooks Dampeer as head football coach (8:31). Dampeer is a familiar name in local coaching circles – Brooks’ brother Baylor is head coach at Houston, and their father Charlie has coached in the area for a long time.

Dampeer expecting to win at Amory

On the basketball court, Corinth has nabbed Adam Kirk (10:54), who had a successful six-year run as Ripley’s boys coach. He replaces the retiring Keith Greene.

Ripley's Adam Kirk named new Corinth boys coach

On the diamond, the guys recap Tupelo Christian’s shutout win against Baldwyn (1:37), as Daniel Reddout tossed a gem. And South Pontotoc’s softball team blew past Pontotoc (4:17) behind the arm of Allyson Harrison and the bat of Secora Weeks.

A couple of key games to keep an eye on Thursday include Mooreville at South Pontotoc baseball and Center Hill at Saltillo softball (7:13). Also on the show: All-Area soccer (13:09), a Shoutout (15:23) and Athletes of the Week (16:06).

