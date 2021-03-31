There have been a couple of big coaching moves in the past week.
Brad and Dillon look at both of them, starting with Amory hiring Brooks Dampeer as head football coach (8:31). Dampeer is a familiar name in local coaching circles – Brooks’ brother Baylor is head coach at Houston, and their father Charlie has coached in the area for a long time.
On the basketball court, Corinth has nabbed Adam Kirk (10:54), who had a successful six-year run as Ripley’s boys coach. He replaces the retiring Keith Greene.
On the diamond, the guys recap Tupelo Christian’s shutout win against Baldwyn (1:37), as Daniel Reddout tossed a gem. And South Pontotoc’s softball team blew past Pontotoc (4:17) behind the arm of Allyson Harrison and the bat of Secora Weeks.
A couple of key games to keep an eye on Thursday include Mooreville at South Pontotoc baseball and Center Hill at Saltillo softball (7:13). Also on the show: All-Area soccer (13:09), a Shoutout (15:23) and Athletes of the Week (16:06).
