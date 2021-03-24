Division play is heating up on the diamond, and the guys are here to break down some of the big games.
Nettleton topped 1-3A rival Amory in a pitchers’ duel on Monday (2:15), as Davis Oswalt got the edge on Bo Rock in a 1-0, eight-inning affair. In 1-1A, Pine Grove knocked off Biggersville (5:37), with Jacob “Peanut” Hopkins’ three-run homer providing a spark.
Looking ahead, the South Pontotoc and Mooreville softball teams are supposed to play twice this week (8:03), but Tuesday’s game was postponed by weather – and Thursday’s likely will be as well. Both teams are part of an extremely deep Division 2-4A.
Ripley will visit New Albany in a 1-4A baseball game Friday (10:32). The Tigers beat the Bulldogs earlier this week.
Also on the show, a Shoutout (12:09) and Athletes of the Week (12:53).
