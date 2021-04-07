Prep Rally podcast logo

This is a big week on the diamond as division races start to really heat up.

On this week’s show, Brad and Dillon recap Amory’s baseball win over Booneville in a Division 1-3A showdown (1:10). They also look at some other notable results (4:19), including Tupelo baseball beating Lewisburg despite being no-hit.

Daily Journal high school baseball rankings, April 5

There are more big games on tap this week, most of them rematches of Tuesday’s games (6:57).

On the basketball front, there’s some big coaching news, as Grant Goolsby is leaving Baldwyn after five years (8:24). Also on the show, a Shoutout (10:12) and Athletes of the Week (10:39).

