There have been several coaching moves this week – basketball and baseball both. Brad and Dillon are here to get you updated.
Jeff Norwood is leaving Tupelo after nine seasons to take the boys job at West Harrison (11:03). He led the Golden Wave to the Class 6A state semifinals three times. Starkville, meanwhile, has hired Woodie Howard as Greg Carter’s replacement (12:45). Howard was a Starkville assistant for five years before taking the Kemper County head post last season.
Also, there have been a couple of baseball coaching moves – and the season isn’t even over (14:34).
Speaking of the diamond, the guys recap some big games from the past week. South Pontotoc blanked Mooreville in a big Division 2-4A softball tilt on Saturday (1:57), with Sydney Brazil providing an offensive spark. Mooreville’s baseball team rolled past Pontotoc on Friday (4:02), as Jud Files notched EIGHT RBIs, half of them on a grand slam. And Booneville beat Kossuth on Tuesday in a 1-3A showdown (6:53).
Looking ahead, Tupelo looks to beat DeSoto Central again when the teams meet this weekend (8:59), and Mooreville gets a rematch with South Pontotoc – but not before facing a tough Itawamba AHS team (10:24).
Also on the show, a Shoutout to the All-Area basketball honorees (15:18), plus Athletes of the Week (17:10).
