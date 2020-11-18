Plans are ongoing for the Pontotoc Christmas Parade to be held on Monday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m.,but organizers this week said that the planned parade route has been lengthened to help ensure social distancing between spectators.
In recent years the parade has started at the Pontotoc Jr. High parking lot and went south on Main Street to Green Street where the parade ended and unloaded along College Street.
Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell said this year's parade will begin at the Pontotoc Jr. High School, run southward down Main St. to the court square, turn left onto Washington Street which runs in front of the Pontotoc Courthouse and turn left onto Liberty Street, then proceeding north on Liberty St. back to Main Street at Pontotoc City Hall, back onto Main St. and ending back at the junior high parking lot.
"We want to have our Christamas Parade but we've expanded the route so that folks can spread out, we can observe social distancing, wear masks and make the event as safe as possible for parade viewers and participants," Russell urged.
"This is actually the old parade route that we used for years," Russell noted. "This new route will allow folks to spread out all down Main St., around the square and back up along Liberty Street, helping keep folks distanced."
Russell emphasized that no parking will be allowed along the streets including in the parade route.
"There will be no parking along Main Street from the Library south to the Town Square Post Office, no parking along the court square, nor along Liberty Street," she said. "This will give us viewing from three sides of the square, plus the court house front. And there will be no bleachers along the parade route this year."
Russell said coronavirus safety measures will also mean some changes for parade participants and entries.
"There will be no walkers or horses in this year's parade. Everyone in the parade this year must ride on a trailer, a float or ride in a car. We're going to keep it rolling along."
The theme of this year's parade is "A Season of Giving."
"We're all giving up a little this year to have the parade and keep it safe as possible and we hope everyone will understand our changes and efforts," Russell said. "We're hoping that by next year we can be back with our biggest parade ever."
The deadline for entering the parade is November 30 and the entry fee is $20.
A list of available parking options will be listed next week in the Progress.