Congratulations to the Pontotoc girls for winning North Half on Friday. They qualified for state in 11 events, and have multiple qualifiers in 3 of those events. Quote from Coach Brian Morgan. "Whether we go in as underdogs or not is according to seeds. I've learned not to count this group of girls out once they set foot on the track at Pearl."
Top five results from the meet are as follows:
Andrew Chrestman, fist, boys’ 4x800, 2:04.69; Kayson Newsome, first, boys’ 4 x 3200; Pontotoc High School, fourth, boys’ 4 x 200 relay, 1:34.72; Pontotoc High School, fifth, boys’ 4 x 800 relay, 8:39.79; Austin Trimble, fifth, boys’ high jump, 5-06; Javier Cole, third, boys’ long jump, 20-05; Maddox Jones, third, pole vault, 11-00; Carmen Ownes, fourth, girls’ 100 dash, 13.01; Carmen Owens, first, 200 dash, 26.43; Ava Robbins, fifth, girls’ 400 dash, 1:05.23; Olivia Hamblin, third, girls’ 1600, 5:50.84; Mackaly Brown, first, girls’ 100 hurdles, 16.24; Kyra Gill, second, girls’ 100 hurdles, 17.18; Nakiyah Hoskins, 100 girls’ hurdles, fourth, 18.06; Kyra Gill, girls’ 300 meter hurdles, fifth, 50.72; Pontotoc High School, girls’ 4 x 100 relay, first, 50.84; Pontotoc High School, girls’ 4 x 200 relay, third, 1:49.11; Pontotoc High School, girls’ 4 x 400 relay, third, 4:29.34; Pontotoc High School, girls’ 4 x 800 relay, third, 11:02.76; Mackaly Brown, girl’s high jump, fifth, 4-06; Alayna Ball, third, girls’ high jump, 16-01; Sarahia Hurd, fourth, girls’ high jump, 15:11.75; Kori Grace Ware, girls’ high jump, fifth, 14-11.25; Alayna Ball, girls’ triple jump, first 33-04.75; Amayah Pinson, girls’ triple jump, fourth, 32-02.50; Ava Robbins, girls’ pole vault, second, 8-06
