What a wonderful way to begin Spring!
Pontotoc had a packed weekend of fun events.
Saturday’s Warrior Color run attracted over 200 people to take part in the annual fundraiser for the Elementary and DT Cox schools.
Not only was this something to raise money, but it brought out people to fellowship and do something that is healthy for them.
Sunday afternoon’s Spring Open House was a big hit. Town was full of shoppers enjoying some great bargains and finding the latest fashions and accessories for spring. The Easter Bunny hopping around town put a smile on everyone’s face.
Plans are beginning for this year’s Bodock Festival scheduled for September 11. There will be a change from a two-day festival to a one-day festival, but that one day will be packed with some fun filled events and musical entertainment.
Ecru is beginning their plans for the Peach Festival, moving the date to October 30th. There will be lots of opportunity to enjoy a fall festival the day before Halloween.
I am sure the 4th of July celebration will move forward with the familiar parade down main street and fireworks show.
Many churches that have been holding services via Facebook, online and in parking lots are finding their way back into the sanctuary.
I have been back in-house worship for the past three weeks and I can’t tell you what a difference that has made in my worship and my feeling of joy.
Easter Sunday is just two weeks away and the anticipation of Church and family gathering is like waiting on Christmas morning.
Seeing my town come back to life is liken to the wakening of all the plants and trees turning green, blooming out, displaying Gods beauty everywhere.
