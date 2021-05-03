Pontotoc Progress Budget
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Vol. 93, Issue 18
Contact: David Helms
We had a tornado come through a community Sunday night. The page one top story is about that. There are other pictures of the storm damage. Please put the ones that will fit on the jump page and the rest inside somewhere with the header storm damage.
1A
- TOP STORY: ppr-2021-05-05-news-sundaynighttornado
- Sunday night tornado damages 10 homes along Kings Highway area
- 1 picture, four columns.
- Headline should be five columns across.
- BELOW TOP STORY, LEFT: ppr-2021-05-05-news-smithdidonnawinrunoffs
a has six one column photos of mayor and new board
- BELOW TOP STORY, RIGHT: ppr-2021-05-05-news-governorliftscapacityrestrictions
- Governor Reeves lifts capacity restrictions on gatherings, including graduations
- ACROSS BOTTOM:
- standalone photo, five columns ppr-2021-05-05-state-track/field-seniors
2A
- TOP OF PAGE: The music of the outside calls from the new D.T. Cox nature trail. ppr-2021-05-05-dtcox-naturetrail
- This story has nine pictures all total; three pictures of faces of kids. Please use their faces and the quotes that go with them under or beside their pictures and put their names with the quote. They are not in the story anywhere, they are just an added element.
- nine pictures
- Place story first; fill space with photos as needed.
- BOTTOM OF PAGE ppr-2021-05-05-mpartner-business-pontotoc
a three pictures with it.
3A - HOME AND FARM
- TOP OF PAGE: ppr-2021-05-05-cardinal-thump
- mug
- 1 col photo of chrysalid
- ppr-2021-05-05-4hnews
- b Flow pic on top of the article under the 4hnews header.
- 3. ppr-2021-05-05-farmnotes-learning
- a. Mug
- 4. ppr-2021-05-05-comfortsofhome-planttags
- a. Mug
- 5. ppr-2021-05-05-mastergarden
4A - EDITORIAL
- LEFT RAIL, TWO COLUMNS, TOP: ppr-2021-05-05-news-lisacolhappymothers
- Happy Mother’s Day
- mug
- LEFT RAIL, TWO COLUMNS, BOTTOM: ppr-2021-05-05-news-hankcolremembermom
- Remember mom on Mother’s Day or one day you’ll wish you had. JUMP HIS COLUMN to page 5
- RIGHT, 4 COLUMNS: ppr-2021-05-05-news-davidcol-senatortimscottrebuttal
- Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal laced with prayer, hope and common ground
- mug
- RIGHT, BELOW HELMS: ppr-2021-05-05-news-veteranscornermay
- Mack Huey’s Veterans Corner May 2021
- mug
6RIGHT, BELOW HUEY: ppr-2021-05-05-news-wickeropposesbidens
amug
5A - HISTORY
- TOP OF PAGE: ppr-2021-05-05-museum
- hanks jump
7A - CHURCH
1 National Day of Prayer ppr-2021-05-05-prayer-cityhall
2 Church announcements ppr-2021-05-05-churchanc
INSIDE PAGES
1 North Pontotoc receives national grant
It has three logos attached as child assets that MUST run with the article per grant requirement.
ppr-2021-04-28-north-national-grant
2. ppr-2021-05-05-writerscorner
3.ppr-2021-05-05-hurricane
a has mug
4.ppr-2021-05-05-cnews-woodland
a. Has mug
5. ppr-2021-05-05-immanuel
a. Has mug
15A OBITUARIES
a. four have pictures: Eddie black, Ellouise Dallas, Jane Hardin and Sarah Wilson
16A-JUMP PAGE
1. Picture group, AFTER you put the jumps on this page, fit what you can here and put rest inside, possibly on the obituary page: ppr-2021-05-05-homesdamaged
1B SPORTS TOP STORY
1. Warriors state champs, Lady Warriors close second ppr-2021-05-05-warriors-state-champs has two six column pictures of boys and girls
INSIDE PAGES
1. Vikings fall to Kosciusko ppr-2021-05-05-vikings-fall w/ pic of Kaden Wilson
2. Warriors no-hit Clarksdale, advance ppr-2021-05-05-warriors-no-hit-clarksdale w/ pic of Tucker Campbell and Brice Deaton
3. Lady Cougars fall to Kosciusko ppr-2021-05-05-lady-cougars-fall w/ pic of Maggie Ross
4. South tennis finishes run at state ppr-2021-05-05-south-tennis-finishes-run
5. Pontotoc softball tryouts next Tuesday ppr-2021-05-05-pontotoc-softball-tryouts