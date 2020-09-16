I have taken advantage of the Trace State Park on Labor Day and this past weekend. We used the picnic area over the Labor Day holiday and spent the day enjoying a beautiful day at the lake.
I guess we enjoyed it so much, we were back this past weekend with the camper and stayed the entire weekend.
The campground has a nice playground for the children. My grandson was there may be a half hour when he met some kids he goes to his school in Mooreville.
The campground was full of families with children and grandchildren riding their bikes and scooters all over the circle we were in.
I think all of our children made friends for the weekend within minutes.
But Trace Lake is not the only recreational opportunities we have in Pontotoc County.
Howard Stafford Park just outside of town has its own appeal for families. It has a large playground and the splash pad gives our young ones a place to cool off and enjoy playing in the water. There are camp sites, pavilions and picnic areas to make your visit comfortable.
We have the Tanglefoot Trail that runs from county line to county line with stops and jumping on and off points in each community it runs through. If you are a biking enthusiastic this trail offers an easy to ride scenic route that never tires.
Pontotoc Country Club has an 18-hole golf course for those that can actually hit that little ball with those clubs.
Golf is something that I have never mastered but admire those who can. I have always thought golf would be a relaxing way to spend an afternoon with friends.
The entire town of Pontotoc is a walking town. Just drive downtown in the evenings and there are groups of people walking the streets downtown and in neighborhoods throughout the town.
The pandemic has made us all feel a little isolated, but getting outside and enjoying nature and seeing others doing the same helps lift spirits.
As the weather begins to cool, get outside, enjoy all the treasures Pontotoc has to offer