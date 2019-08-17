Pontotoc Warriors
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2018 Record: 11-3, 4-1 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Carter (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caleb Hobson, WR, Sr.
• Caught 39 passes for 723 yards and 9 TDs.
Tres Vaughn, WR, Sr.
• A big-play threat who averaged 27.4 yards per reception and caught 10 TDs.
Peeko Townsend, LB/RB Sr.
• Recorded 69 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles, and had 15 receptions on offense. Will also play tailback this season.
COACHING 'EM UP
Pontotoc has become a consistent 4A contender under Jeff Carter, rolling up a 36-7 record since 2016.
OFFENSE
The Warriors have a wide open quarterback battle between Conner Armstrong (Fr.), Tanner Ellis (So.) and Brice Deaton (So.), with Cade Armstrong (Jr.) also in the mix.
The quarterbacks will have some weapons at their disposal. Jemarkus Whitfield (Jr.) has produced well at running back over the past couple of seasons, and physical Peeko Townsend (Sr.) will get carries as well.
At receiver, standout Caleb Hobson returns along with Tres Vaughn, a big 6-foot-3, 200-pound target, and Cade Armstrong. D.J. Bean (Sr.) and L.J. Jones (Jr.) will also have roles.
Seniors Jacob Mapp and Arlareous Berry will lead the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The unit will be young with four returning starters. The line will be by committee, with Berry anchoring things up front. Carter looks for seniors J.D. Jones and Tyjey Arnold to contribute after good springs. Seniors Townsend and Jagr Austin (70 tackles, 3 sacks) are known commodities at linebacker.
Carter feels good about his secondary, which has lots of athleticism and experience. Hobson, Bean, Jordan Kimble (Sr.), Marty Reel (Jr.) and Monte Townsend (Sr.) will all be key players.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter Miles Galloway (Sr.) and placekicker Jolan Mills (Sr.) bring back consistency in the kicking game.
X-FACTOR
As usual the Warriors return talent, especially at the skill positions. Good decisions and limited mistakes at quarterback will be crucial.
COACH SPEAK
"We definitely have speed and athleticism on the team. It's going to come down to playmaking ability and the experience factor." – Jeff Carter