Pontotoc Warriors
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2019 record: 6-6 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Carter (6th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cade Armstrong, WR, Sr.
• 751 career receiving yards; set to play biggest role of career with loss of last year's two top receivers.
Jemarkus Whitfield, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 839 yards and 7 TDs; averaged 5.8 yards a carry.
Marty Reel, CB, Sr.
• Made 55 tackles and intercepted 3 passes.
COACHING 'EM UP
Jeff Carter has made Pontotoc a team to be reckoned with during his tenure, winning 48 games over the past five seasons.
OFFENSE
Sophomore Conner Armstrong (702 passing yards 7 TDs) enters the year as the starting QB after splitting time in 2019. The Warriors return a lot of production in the backfield with seniors Jemarkus Whitfield and Jordan Ball.
Four-year starter Cade Armstrong (Sr.) will lead the receiving corps. He provides a big target, as does fellow veteran wideout L.J. Jones (Sr.).
Pontotoc brings back a good bit of experience along the line, as seniors Colton Hillhouse, Clayton Byrd and Damien Murphy return. Carter Cleveland (Jr.) steps into a key role this season as well.
Jon Robert Carnes (So.) will see time at tight end and on the front.
DEFENSE
End Justin Woods (Jr.) and nose guard Jimmy Ray (Jr.) return to anchor the line.
The Warriors should be much improved at linebacker. Jonah Mahan (Sr.), Caleb Goodwin (Sr.), Colby Thompson (Jr.), Walker Tackett (Jr.), Cameron Chunn (Sr.) and K.J. Bradley (Jr.) will be in the rotation.
The secondary will be inexperienced, but Carter expects playmaking cornerback Marty Reel (Sr.) to have a big year. Ball, Cade Armstrong (Sr.), Nic Townsend (So.), Kyleal McShan (Jr.) and Tanner Ellis (Jr.) are slated for roles in the back end as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Warriors lost productive players at both placekicker and punter that they must replace.
X-FACTOR
Getting off to a better start than last year will be key to being in the mix at the top of the division.
COACH SPEAK
"We are probably thinner than we have been since I've been here, but we've got some guys that are going to be in shape and be able to do it." – Jeff Carter
Jonathan Wise