Every year has been a little different since the beginning of the pandemic and this year is beginning to wear me out and we are only three weeks in.
I began the year recovering from COVID and it really does take a little while to gain your energy back. Maybe it is because of my age, but I didn’t bounce back like some I have heard about.
After I got better it seemed like everyone in my family began to fall apart.
My brother, Scotty, who has gone through so much over the years had another incident and I got to spend a couple days taking care of him, going to doctors and then having surgery.
Don’t get me started on how NMMC medical center handles things at the hospital. I realize they are doing everything they can to hold down exposure to COVID to the patients and the workers at the hospital and I tried to be patient and work within their rules.
As soon as I had Scotty taken care of and turned over to his children and grandchildren, my son and daughter-in-law needed help with their children.
The youngest one, Millie, baby sitter had COVID and everyone was taking one day off work to take care of the baby. Mom took a day, daddy took a day, the other grandmother took a day and I took the end of the week.
The oldest, Sawyer, was in school, so it was only Millie that was needing someone to take care of her.
I never have a problem taking care of either of the grandchildren, it is always a treat to babysit them.
Millie spent the night with me on Thursday night and went to work with me on Friday. We had a zoom meeting and she sat as still as a mouse and watched the screen intently. I was expecting her to ask a question as she was soaking in every word that was being said.
As I am writing this I am waiting on the results of a COVID test for my son. We are hoping he has the crud and is negative for COVID.
Millie will be three on Saturday and it looks like we will not be able to give her a proper birthday party again this year because of so many family members sick.
Maybe she can have a real birthday party next year.
Maybe we will all get past this pandemic by this time next year.
Maybe we can get back to a new normal by this time next year.