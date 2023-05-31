We had a great second half of the year in sports in Pontotoc County. North Pontotoc did incredibly well. I grew up with North’s soccer coach, Travis Little. Travis and I go way back. Travis and I used to put on helmets and shoulder pads and butt heads like rams in his grandfather’s yard. That probably explains some of my peculiar traits. What was I saying?
Neither Travis nor I knew anything about soccer as kids. Somehow, my amazing friend guided his soccer team to the state finals.
The boys came close. When they won the north half that night, beating Corinth, on the field where Travis and I played so many games, meant a lot to both of us.
Here are Coach Travis’s thoughts:
“We had a great season, and the kids buying in from the start made it easy to be successful, said Coach LIttle. “Coach (Josh) Harlow is a great assistant with great soccer knowledge. Really all that the kids needed was a challenge and a clear objective of the goals we had set for them. They answered the challenge week after week. We got into the playoffs and the defense shut squads down and the offense always came up with a huge goal to help us advance. Playing and winning the north half in front of a packed football stadium at North was a special night. We will miss our seniors. Holden , Eric, Licho & Ayden were a highly decorated class and more importantly than that they were great captains who handled their business and helped myself and Coach Harlow out on that end, They always had the team ready to play. Can't say enough about our kids. I know they were disappointed with coming up just short at state but just had a couple things that didn't go our way that day. Our kids were division champs.They lost one division game in sudden death overtime, then avenged that loss at North Half. They then won a playoff game that took three days because of a weather delay, went to Richland and beat the defending state champs in the third round. Our players took control of the North Half game early against Corinth and never gave the lead up. That group will be remembered for a long time, they were a special group”
The North soccer boys lost to Bay High in the state championship game. That’s not what any of us will remember, though. The boys had a good run, unlike any in the history of the team.
Then, thee was North Pontotoc’s wrestling team. They won north half, and it was just their second season. North had an extraordinary run, going 10-0 in the regular season.
At the north half individual championships, held in Tupelo on Feb. 11, North took first place and five North Pontotoc wrestlers were crowned north half champs. Those wrestlers included Cooper Warren, Landon Ward, Eli Carwyle, Blake McGloflin, and Frank Stark. No wrestler finished lower than third.
Down in Springville, Coach Jeff Harnon took his South Pontotoc baseball team to the third round of the playoffs. Cougar baseball fans will always remember the two grand slams that the Cats hit against New Albany. Thanks to Hunter Bagwell (who’s father, Terry, I played ball with, and who probably still holds the longest high school hitting streak in Mississippi history) and Ashton Matthews.
The Pontotoc track and field team has a long legacy of excellence. The Lady Warriors won division, regional, and north half. At the state meet, pole vaulter Ava Robbins jumped 9’9, and was the best in the state.
Rounding out results for the girls was the 4x400 team of Olivia Hamblin, Jakila Feagin, Ava Robbins, and Carmen Owens. Not only did the girls' 4x400 team win the state championship on the last race of the day, but this is the third year in a row to be crowned as state champs
Coach Josh Dowdy took his Pontotoc Warrior baseball team to the north semi finals this year. The boys played in Jackson for the state title last year, and they made a deep run again in 2023.
Let’s not forget South Pontotoc’s archery team. They were state champs. Evan Yielding was the top male shooter, and Abby Wiliams was the top female shooter.
I’ve undoubtedly left someone out, and I apologize for any oversight. It’s always a pleasure covering sports in Pontotoc.
