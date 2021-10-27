Helping others is at the heart of cowboy culture, and it’s time again for horse enthusiasts to take to the trail and raise money for children’s cancer research.
The 22nd Annual J.D. Brown Memorial “Saddle Up for St. Jude” Trail Ride is set for Saturday Nov. 6, beginning at 10 a.m., at 725 Mud Creek Road, just west of Pontotoc. Just as they have for 21 years, folks will pray, ride, and eat, and send a big check to St. Jude to help make little ones better.
“The time to come together as a community to raise money for St. Jude has never been as important as now," said Ruth Hall, who, along with her husband, Judge David Hall and the late Mr. JD Brown, started the benefit ride over two decades ago. Even with the ongoing COVID pandemic, events like these are still an asset to St. Jude in order for the hospital to continue to provide necessary care for the children at St. Jude.
“It’s worse for children with cancer now amid the COVID pandemic, and every little bit we can raise means a lot,” said Hall.
Last year, some 275 riders, including children and families, hit the trail and raised over $31,000 for St. Jude, which is the highest amount the Trail Ride has ever raised. Over 21 years the event has raised more than $395,700.00, all for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
The ride will cover approximately 6-8 miles, across the late Sam Crawson’s land. Riders can enjoy sausage biscuits and hot coffee before the start, and they’ll return by noon for hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. They can also participate in a live auction following lunch, where they can bid on everything from furniture to riding tack and all things in-between.
“This is a yearly ritual for a lot of good people,” said Hall. “People come from neighboring states to enjoy the fellowship and contribute to a great cause. We have several children in Pontotoc County who benefit from the wonderful care given at St. Jude, and this is one small way to give back.”
Riders are asked to give a minimum donation of $10 to participate, which includes lunch and all events throughout the day, and folks can sign up the morning of the event or call ahead. T-shirts are also available for participants who raise $35 and for every $75 participants will receive a t-shirt and a cap. Also, for every $100 raised, participants will receive a chance on a saddle to be given away the day of the ride.
For more information contact Ruth Hall at (662) 489-1995, or Zach Holloway at (662) 419-3822. Those interested may also visit the J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride – St. Jude page Facebook.