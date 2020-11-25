Two-hundred-fifty-eight criminal cases are on the docket for the two week term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which convenes Monday, November 30, and concludes Friday, December 11.
Court officials stress that cases scheduled on the docket are subject to change or continuance. Also, plea days were held on November 19 and 20 and some defendants may have pled guilty prior to the start of court.
One-hundred and fifty-four cases are set for trial the first week of court and 104 cases are on the docket for week two.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Monday, November 30. Defendants and their charges include:
-Jacob Meeks, false pretense;
-Dwayne Ruth, felon with a weapon;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated trafficking meth, possession of cocaine with intent and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Joseph Oaks, DUI fourth;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse-harm;
-Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of dwelling;
-Nathvon Smith, burglary of dwelling;
-Joel Whitlow, two counts jail escape;
-Larry Sneed, two counts jail escape;
-Joshua Smith, child endangerment, test positive for controlled substance;
-Paulina McGloflin, child endangerment, test positive for controlled substance;
-Nathvon Smith, burglary of building;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary of building and burglary of dwelling;
-James Ash, taking a motor vehicle;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Joshua Keith, two counts burglary building;
-James Scruggs, two counts burglary building;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Timothy Bailey, possession meth;
-Issac Henderson, possession hydrocodone, possession meth;
Thirty-six case are set for trial on Tuesday, December 1, including;
-Kilwandra McRoy, false pretense;
-Kersten Wells, receiving stolen property and grand larceny;
Johnny Wright, DUI fourth;
-Kevin Crump, DUI fourth;
-Amanda Smith, DUI fourth;
-Jaborius Wren, two counts aggravated assault-weapon and aggravated domestic violence;
-Larry Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Charles Croft, aggravated DUI death;
-Amanda Fuller, possession meth;
-Joseph Wilson, DUI fourth, DUI child endangerment, felon with a weapon;
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Charles Croft, DUI fourth;
-Lenoir Thornton, armed robbery;
-Julie Johnsey, credit card fraud;
-Anthony Clifton, false pretense;
-Jimmie Townsend, possession morphine;
-Elonie Brown, contributing delinquency/negligence of child, physical/sexual abuse;
-Jeremy Raines, possession meth, possession marijuana, possession hydrocodone;
-Jeffrey Waldo, accessory after the fact-violent and introducing contraband into a correctional facility;
-Steven Williams, two counts attempted grand larceny;
-Virginia Dillard, sale meth;
-Austin Ellis, possession meth;
-Melinda McKnight, sale meth;
-Emilio Reyna, burglary of dwelling;
-Lauren Marberry, false pretense;
-Olivia Morrales, possession meth;
-Brandy Lagunes, possession meth;
-Robert Vaughn, child abuse-serious harm, child abuse harm, child abuse, child abuse harm;
-Jasmine Vaughn, child abuse harm and child abuse;
-Ronald Hester, two counts child abuse harm and two counts child abuse;
-Javarus Shackelford, false pretense;
-Austin Haws, grand larceny;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts child removal from state.
Thirty-one cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 2, including:
-Joe Boyd, possession meth;
-Jose Gonzales, possession meth;
-Stacy Farr, DUI fourth;
-Robert Hayes, possession meth;
-David Miller, possession meth with intent;
-Michael Buchanan, aggravated domestic violence and arson 1;
-Kelly McLaughlin, exploitation vulnerable person;
-John Henton, aggravated assault;
-Frank Silas, DUI fourth;
-Mario Steward, receiving stolen property;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of building;
-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse harm;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-Robert Mathis, possession meth;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery;
-Kenneth Cockrell, malicious mischief;
-George Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Clifton Carter, possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-John McCraw, three counts fondling;
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, burglary dwelling and three counts burglary of building;
-Benjamin Boyett, attempted shoplifting;
-Benjamin Simmons, possession meth;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Eduardo Gaucin, three counts child removal from state;
-Sergio Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Desmond McCarty, possession meth with intent;
Forty-four cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 2, including:
-Jose Holguin, shooting into dwelling;
-Sean Holloway, burglary building;
-Janez Tucker, shooting into dwelling;
-David Collums, DUI fourth;
-Jose Casados, two counts shooting into dwelling;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping;
-Jason Gomez, two counts shooting into dwelling;
-Joshua Fogarty, burglary building;
-Marla Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Edmand Munoz, shooting into dwelling;
-Frank Florez, felon with a weapon;
-Angelicia Casados, shooting into dwelling;
-Erikka Bateman, possession cocaine;
-Alisha Walker, possession meth;
-Valarie Hicks, possession meth with intent;
-Santonio Sanders, promote prostitution-solicitation;
-Mathew Crump, grand larceny;
-Theus McKinney, DUI fourth;
-Courtney Massey, malicious mischief;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery-no consent;
-Michael Pryor, embezzlement;
-Allen Adkins, grand larceny;
-Clifton Carter, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Pamela Floyd, two counts sale meth;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing, DUI fourth;
-Michael Rutledge, fondling;
-Brian Bailey, DUI third;
-Tracy Carruth, credit card fraud;
-James Tackitt, two counts fondling;
-Richard Salmon, taking a motor vehicle;
-Joshua Wilson, embezzlement;
-Jackie White, receiving stolen property, taking a motor vehicle and trafficking meth;
-Cortez Lindsey, possession of schedule II controlled substance;
-Michael Bean, possession of cocaine;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Richard Willis, possession meth;
-John Hamilton, aggravated assault;
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault, hindering prosecution;
-Jacob Meeks, two counts false pretense.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Friday, December 4, including;
-Weiqi Lin, false pretense;
-Shanrry League, false pretense;
-Jyquez Young, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent and evidence tampering;
-Charlie Gillespie, felon with weapon;
-Keith Thornton, possession meth;
-Jeffery McCraw, possession meth;
-Georgia Bartlett, possession amphetamine;
-Jose Escobar, DUI fourth;
-Charles Smith, false pretense;
-Adam Russell, DU third;
-Michael Ratliff, false pretense;
-Cory Palmer, fondling;
-Alan Baucom, four counts fondling, and sexual battery under 14;
-James Tackitt, two counts fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Wendell Cheney, possession meth with intent;
-Charles Graves, embezzlement;
-Zachary Grubbs, two counts sale of meth.