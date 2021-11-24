4-H is a learn-by-doing educational program for all youth ages 5 to 18. Two outstanding 4-H groups that “learned by doing” were our Dairy Quiz Bowl and Dairy Judging teams. Both teams were awarded the opportunity to compete against teams from across the United States at the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl in Louisville, Kentucky. The Dairy Bowl team included Belindajames Castleman, Gabe Cole, Amy Priest, Laura Lee Brown, and Liz Pennington (coach’s assistant). The Dairy Judging team included Colton Farley, Connor Kilpatrick, Carson Long, and Ella Lilly. Their first step in getting to the national level was by winning the state competitions at Mississippi State University held earlier this year.
The “Quiz Bowl” is a competition where all questions deal with dairy topics. Teams of four compete with each other in giving oral answers to questions by being the first to “buzz in”. Competition in the “Quiz Bowl” encourages 4-H members to develop a more complete knowledge of dairy animals and related subjects. This contest provides an educational dairy program for all 4-H members including those who may not own a dairy animal and provides a way to develop alertness and self-confidence for those who participate.
In “Dairy Judging” youth evaluate classes of dairy cows and heifers and then defend their placings through oral reasoning. Youth learn the dairy cow unified scorecard and major breakdowns, anatomy of the dairy cow, along with dairy judging terminology. During the competition, youth are asked to judge 10 classes of four individual cows each. A cow class and a heifer class (yearling or calves) will be selected from the following breeds: Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, and Jersey. Youth also have to give reasons for four of their placings in these classes.
The Dairy Quiz Bowl began on Friday, November 5th with a written test. Participants then celebrated with a time to get to know teams across the country and a pizza supper. The competition continued the next day with teams competing in double-elimination rounds. The Dairy Quiz Bowl team did extremely well and finished in the top twelve teams across the nation.
The Dairy Judging team began their competition on Sunday, November 7th at 7:00 a.m. Youth teams from across the nation competed and they included 4-H, FFA, Junior College, and University teams. The first phase of the competition was judging 10 classes with 4 cows in each class. The second phase of the competition includes four formal sets of reasons stating why the participants ranked 4 cows in a particular order starting with their first choice. After a long day, the Dairy Judging team finished as one of the top twelve in the nation.
To celebrate their achievement and hard work, the teams made two stops on the way home from Kentucky. The first stop was at the Abraham Lincoln National Monument in Hodgenville, Kentucky where Lincoln was born and the next stop was at Mammoth Cave. Four of the team members had never been in a cave before and their excitement and awe helped me experience it like never before! The following team members were awarded their Junior Park Ranger Badges for both national parks: Belindajames Castleman, Gabe Cole, Amy Priest, Laura Lee Brown, Ella Lilly, and Liz Pennington.
This is a very small sample of the outstanding 4-H members in Pontotoc County. “Watch for more stories about the great things happening in 4-H, so everyone has the chance to get to know what we do and meet some of the best kids in Pontotoc! “ - - Jane Chamblee, 4-H Agent, Pontotoc County. Call 489-3910 for more information!