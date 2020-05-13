Nothing is better for breakfast than a warm homemade biscuit, or a piece of cornbread for supper. That is what our 4-H members are going to learn about beginning this week. I will be teaching through online videos using a Mississippi State University publication you can find at https://extension.msstate.edu/publications just put quick breads in the search bar to find all the information you need to cook breads at home.
The MSU quick bread publication includes: Baking Powder Biscuits, Buttermilk Biscuits, Drop Biscuits, Potato Biscuits, Sesame Seed Twists, Cinnamon Twists, Muffins, Bran Muffins, Granola Muffins, Peanut Butter Muffins, Cornbread, Cornmeal Muffins, Self-Rising Cornbread, Cornmeal Cakes.
When I was growing up making biscuits and cornbread was something I was determined to learn to do. My Daddy loved homemade biscuits. I remember getting up early on Saturday mornings to surprise him with them. One morning I used self-rising flour instead of all-purpose flour. I added the baking soda, baking powder, and salt just like I thought I was supposed to. Well, the biscuits rose higher than any I had ever made, and I could not wait for my family to try them especially my Daddy. But as you can imagine they did NOT taste as good as they looked. Not to hurt my feelings, Daddy ate one anyway while my younger brother laughed about how salty they tasted. I learned that day about the difference in self-rising and all-purpose flour.
Flour is the main ingredient for most batters and doughs. White flour is made from the endosperm. Whole wheat flour is made from the entire kernel which includes the bran, endosperm, and the germ. The difference in quick breads and yeast breads is the addition of some type of leavening agent to help them rise. Other ingredients in quick breads are liquid, fat, salt, sugar, or eggs.
Measuring flour is a very important step when making any recipe. To measure dry ingredients such as flour use a spoon to dip the flour into a dry measuring cup. Fill the cup full and level with a straight edge. Scooping flour into a cup sometimes packs it too full making the amount incorrect. The only dry ingredient that should be packed when measured is brown sugar.
Bread is a popular food all over the world. Bread is made from wheat, other cereal grains, and from noncereal products. It is one of the main foods we enjoy from the Grain Group. It is a nutritious food containing carbohydrates, B vitamins, and several minerals in small amounts including iron. Cornbread has a similar nutritive value. According to MyPlate we should only eat 5 to 6 ounces each day to get the nutrients we need.
My Daddy still loves me just as much as he did that day, I made the salty biscuits with the wrong ingredients. So, if you want to learn how to add the RIGHT ingredients, watch for the videos on Pontotoc County 4-H Club Facebook page. If you want to learn more about 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910 or 662-509-0163, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.
Below is a fun recipe for anyone who is cooking in the kitchen:
Monkey Bread
Serves about 8
Ingredients
3 cans of biscuits (10 biscuits each)
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Directions:
1. Turn on the oven to 325 degrees.
2. Put the white sugar and cinnamon in the pie plate and mix them together with your fingers until they are completely mixed. Remove the biscuits from the tubes. Place each biscuit on the cutting board and cut each one into fourths using the butter knife. Place each piece of biscuit into the cinnamon sugar and shake it all around until it is coated.
3. With an adult helper nearby, put the butter and brown sugar into the pot and heat it over low heat until it is mixed. Stir it with the wooden spoon. Turn off the heat.
4. Spray the Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place the biscuit pieces evenly in the Bundt pan. Pour the brown sugar mixture over the biscuits.
5. Bake the biscuits in the oven for 35 minutes. Have your adult helper use oven mitts or hot pads to remove the Bundt pan and place it on the wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.
6. To serve, turn the Bundt pan upside down onto the cake plate. The biscuits should fall right out. Let the monkey bread cool for a few minutes so that you don’t burn your fingers or mouth. Pinch off pieces to eat. ENJOY!