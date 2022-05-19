4-H teaches youth life skills like hard work, respect, and compassion to create positive change in their communities and the world. These youth also develop the confidence and communication skills that will help them in any field they choose as a career.
Pontotoc County 4-H member Cali Allison has these positive characteristics. One of her teachers says, “Cali is a great student. She engaged in class discussions and worked well with others. She loved to share stories that involved her animals. It is obvious that she cares and takes great care of them.”
Cali Myleia Allison is the daughter of Jeremy Allison and Brandi and Jeremiah Gasaway. She has been active in showing beef cattle throughout her 10 years in 4-H. She describes working with beef cattle as fun, but along the way has learned to keep records and properly care for her animals. Cali’s experience has helped her become a responsible young lady.
She has received multiple awards for beef cattle at the county, district, state fair, and Dixie national Livestock shows. Cali has exhibited champion cattle and placed numerous times in the top five. She has made livestock a part of her life. Cali has also served as Livestock Club Vice President and received the State High Point Beef Animal two times. She attended five Junior National Cattle Show events and was the Showmanship winner several times at the county level and jackpot shows.
This young lady says, “Showmanship was my passion and still is. Now my herd has grown to around ten purebred females and crosses known as Star Fives. 4-H has helped me to become physically stronger and allowed me to grow closer with my family and my livestock family. One day down the road I hope my kids become a part of 4-H. Our family enjoys helping other kids get started showing livestock. I enjoy teaching them how to feed and care for their animals.”
Cali also enjoys being a volunteer at events such as 4-H Mississippi Day and Spring Fling. She also enjoys helping with the Pontotoc Relay for Life and singing worship songs with her Dad at nursing homes and community events. Cali loves choir and being a special needs assistant for one of her classmates.
When asked about giving back to the community, Cali says, “I volunteer in my community because it is a learned behavior. My family has always been very involved in church and its outreach programs. I volunteer to see outcomes and changes, but singing is my favorite way to give back.”
Cali plans to attend Itawamba Community College this fall and major in business. She is ambitious and hopes to own her own business one day. She has worked closely with her father and developed a strong work ethic through his influence.
For all the reasons above and more Cali was recently awarded three scholarships at the 4H Senior Awards and Recognition Banquet. She received the Wade Stegall Scholarship, G.W. Gilliam Scholarship, and the Nichols Family Livestock Scholarship.
Cali is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion, responsibility, and making a positive change in the community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.