I am so thankful for the opportunity to work with the 4-H youth in Pontotoc County. I am especially proud this week of a group that belongs to the “Boots and Saddles” club. On Saturday, March 26 and 27, this group competed in the State 4-H Hippology Competition at Mississippi State University. Junior Team A members include Keira Maxey, Aubrey Huddleston, Laken Hall. Junior Team B members include Raylee Kate Kirby, Ava Russell, Leah Reid, Kinsley Maxey. Senior Team members include Anonia Tutor, J.D. Chism, and Kara Miller. Alternate Junior Team members include Max McCarver, Dossen Hamblin, Mary Clark Kelly, and Larea White. (The alternate Junior Team did not compete but were allowed to participate in the competition to prepare them for next year).
This group has worked diligently every week to increase their knowledge of horses. The group is led each week by volunteers such as Kim Huddleston, Courtney Maxey, Rheanna Kirby, Glenda Hall, Reagan Kirby, and other moms of the group helping as needed. Each phase of the competition is to demonstrate the knowledge and understanding of equine science and management, particularly the practical application of this knowledge and skill. The competitors take a 200 point written exam to identify breed, color, color pattern, skeletal anatomy, internal organs, reproductive organs, foot and lower limb anatomy, etc. The Station phase of the competition is next and counts 200 points. Each contestant has two minutes per station to identify various types of saddles, parts of saddles, tack, bits, bridles, tools and equipment, grains and forages, parasites, age based on teeth, physical health, etc. During the Judging phase, contestants are required to place at least four classes, made up of two conformation and two performance classes. The senior teams are asked to assess a horse related problem, discuss solutions, and present the explanation to demonstrate the team’s understanding of the problem and answer.
- Junior Team A - First Place Junior Overall Hippology Team
- Junior Team A – First Place Junior Hippology Judging Phase Team
- Junior Team B – Third Place Junior Overall Hippology Team
- Keira Maxey – First Place Junior High Point Individual Overall
- Shiloh Brown – Third Place Junior High Point Individual Overall
- Aubrey Huddleston – First Place Junior High Point Individual Examination & Slide Phase
- Laken Hall – First Place Junior High Point Individual Judging Phase
- Leah Reid – First Place Junior High Point Individual Station Phase
- Senior Team – Third Place Overall Hippology Team
They are all hard at work preparing for the next competition – Horse Bowl, April 17, 2021. If you would like to learn more about horses or 4-H, please call the Pontotoc County Extension Office and ask for your 4-H Agent, Jane Chamblee at 662-489-3910.