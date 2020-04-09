According to research, 4-H’ers are four times more likely to give back to their community. Pontotoc County 4-H member, Abby Galloway is a young lady who is committed to helping others in our community and giving back across the world. She is very conscientious about everything she does and has a willingness to serve that far outreaches most her age.
Abby is a senior at Pontotoc High School and a member of the High School Archery Team. As a 4-H member she has participated in 4-H Shooting Sports (now known as S.A.F.E.T.Y.) and qualified more than once at the Northeast District Competition to compete at the State Shooting Sports Event. Abby attended Project Achievement Day and Club Congress where she placed first in the state Consumer Judging Competition earning her way to compete at the national level in Denver, Colorado at the National Western Roundup. During her next Club Congress, she won first in the state Horticulture Competition and went on to compete at the national level at the National Junior Horticulture Association Competition in St. Louis, Missouri.
As a 4-H member, Abby is always willing and excited to help whenever needed. She has worked tirelessly when asked to work with fourth graders attending Mississippi Day and first graders along with special needs students at Spring Fling. Abby has worked at the Pontotoc County Fair concession stand and also helped serve food at Senior Adult Day at the Fair.
She loves taking care of kids and is a good Christian example for them. Abby has shown leadership skills within her church by helping with GA’s and ready and willing to step up when needed. She has taught Sunday school and youth classes in the absence of teachers at a moments notice. Abby has served others through missions when she traveled to the Philippines, Ecuador, and worked more than once at Mission Arlington. She has worked with the Operation Soldier Christmas Collection and packing and helped multiple times with Vacation Bible School and participated in “See you at the Pole”. She is a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where she is a member of the youth group and the drama team.
When asked about her commitment to serving others, Abby says, “My whole life I’ve always wanted to help others who either struggle getting help or simply don’t know how to help themselves. Everyone thought I was going to be a special needs teacher, but God had different plans for my life. Watching a close family member struggle with addiction has inspired me to work towards a major in college where I can focus on helping others deal with addiction. I realized that I wasn’t meant to be a teacher, but a therapist. By being a therapist, I can help others overcome their addictions and struggles. One of the quotes that addicts learn in rehab is ‘It works if you work it.’ I want to show others that they can work to overcome addictions and make a fresh start in life. I want to talk with them and help them understand how to help themselves. Mostly I just want to help others understand that Christ has a plan for their life.”
Abby adds, “4-H has taught me leadership and made a huge impact on my life. It helped me overcome my shyness and made me a talkative person. I have made many lifelong friends, near and far.” After graduation Abby plans to attend the Global Leadership Institute where she will continue to excel in communicating and working with people of all ages and cultures. Both 4-H and her strong faith have helped her grow into a responsible, compassionate young lady. I feel sure Abby will continue leading others to make positive changes for themselves and their communities.
Just like Abby’s experiences in 4-H you can learn to be the best you can be and how to lead and serve others by making positive changes in your community and world. If you would like the opportunity to serve others in your community, please call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent.