Normally we are having cooking classes during the summer months. However, with the current COVID 19 situation, it is not happening as planned. Kids Cooking videos are being posted each week on the Pontotoc County 4-H Club facebook page. A new video will be posted every Friday. Here are the newest recipes for you to try. Please watch the videos for more instruction. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep Cooking and trying new foods!
Mini Tortilla Pizza Cups
Makes 12 tortilla cups
Ingredients
• 3-4 large flour tortillas
• 3/4 cup pizza sauce
• 1- 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese depending on how cheesy you like them
• 48 mini turkey pepperonis
• Optional: Diced bell pepper sliced olives, Italian seasoning, etc.
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.
2. Using a cup or circular cookie cutter, cut out 12 circles from the tortillas making sure the circles are big enough to go a little up the edge of each muffin cup.
3. Add 1 tablespoon of pizza sauce to each tortilla crust, then evenly distribute the cheese and toppings of choice.
4. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
5. Remove from oven and garnish with Italian seasoning (optional).
6. Serve immediately.
Egg & Cheese Tortilla Cups
Makes 12 tortilla cups
Ingredients
• 8 eggs
• 1/2 cup sour cream or milk, or heavy cream
• 1 cup shredded cheese you can use any type
• Veggies, your choice (bell peppers, onions, etc.)
• 2 extra large tortilla or 8-12 small
• salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 12 cup muffin pan and set aside.
2. Stack tortillas and cut out 12 small (about 3.5 inch) round circles out of the tortillas, you can use anything that has a rim, can, cup, bowl. If you are using big tortillas cut the four circles out of one tortilla. If you are using small tortillas you will only be able to cut one out of each tortillas. Press each wrap circle into 12 greased muffin tins using your fingers. It's okay if it doesn't fit perfectly, it will balance out after you add the eggs. Set aside.
3. In a medium bowl, whip the eggs and sour cream until fully combined, it's okay if it's a little lumpy, the sour cream will bake into the eggs. Add half of the cheese and set half aside, sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Pour the equally into the prepared muffin tins ( into the tortillas), then sprinkle the veggies as desired.
4. Bake for 10 minutes, after 10 minutes sprinkle the rest of the cheese on the eggs, continue baking for 3-5 minutes more or until cheese is bubbly and tortilla crust is golden. Serve warm, eat using a fork or grab one and bite right in!
Tortilla Cup Tacos
Makes 12 tortilla cups
Ingredients
• 12 tortillas
• 1 tbsp. olive oil
• 1/2 onion, chopped
• 1 lb. ground beef
• 2 tsp. Taco Seasoning
• kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1 c. chopped cherry tomatoes
• 2 c. shredded Cheddar
• 1 c. Shredded lettuce
• Sour cream, for drizzling
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease muffin pan with cooking spray.
2. Stamp out tortillas with a 4" biscuit cutter. Place a tortilla into each cup of muffin pan, folding the edges if necessary. Set aside.
3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Season with taco seasoning, salt, and pepper and cook until the meat is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat.
4. Spoon cooked beef mixture into each tortillas, then top with shredded cheddar. Bake until the tortillas are golden around the edges and the cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.
5. Garnish with tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Cinnamon Tortilla Surprise Cups
Makes 40 tortilla cups
Ingredients
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 1/2 Tbsp. cinnamon
• 10 large flour tortillas, cut into quarters
• 1/4 cup melted butter, or as needed
• 1 cup milk
• 1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese
• 2 (3 ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix
• 1 (16 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
• 2 Tbsp. chocolate syrup, or as needed
• 40 maraschino cherries
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 40 muffin cups with cooking spray.
2. Combine sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl.
3. Brush both sides of flour tortilla pieces with melted butter; sprinkle each with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Gently fit each tortilla piece into a prepared muffin cup, shaping the tortilla to make a shell.
4. Bake in the preheated oven until tortilla shells are golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.
5. Beat milk, cream cheese, and pudding mix in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth; fold in whipped topping. Fill each tortilla shell with about 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and top each with a maraschino cherry.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!