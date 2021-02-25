4-H teaches youth life skills like hard work, respect, and compassion to create positive change in their communities and the world. These youth also develop the confidence and communication skills that will help them in any field they choose as a career.
Pontotoc County 4-H member Connor Kilpatrick is a young man that has shown these positive characteristics and more. On February 11, 2021 at the Sale of Champions Connor was awarded the Premier Exhibitor Dairy Scholarship by Commissioner Andy Gipson. The Commissioner presented him with his award of a $2,000 scholarship and a trip to the World Dairy Expo.
Connor is the 15-year-old son of T.J. and Victoria Kilpatrick. He is in the 9th grade at Pontotoc City High School where he is a member of the Football team, Beta Club, and the Spanish Club. Connor is active at First Baptist Church and participates in the youth group, Youth Promise Band, Living Water, Operation Christmas Child, Mercy Nepal, and a New Beginnings volunteer.
He has been active in 4-H by volunteering at Toyota Public Land’s Day, 4-H Spring fling, 4-H Mississippi Day, Pontotoc County Fair, and a Pontotoc County Art Guild Volunteer. Connor has been a Dairy Cow exhibitor for several years and has chosen this as his 4-H project.
Connor says, “Animal projects have had a major impact on my life. The experience of learning about, taking care of, and showing dairy cows has left an impression on my family life, my future goals and my personal growth. I have learned that showing dairy animals requires dedication both from myself and my family. While I know that as a showman, I am ultimately responsible for my success in the show ring. We work together as a family to raise and show our animals. I am thankful that dairy cows have brought us together as a family. It takes a lot of hours and hard work, but we have lots of fun memories because of it. Also, my family’s best friends joined us in 4-H and showing cows. We have great times going to Cow Camp, preparing our cows, and going to the shows.”
When asked about Connor’s accomplishments his mother Victoria says, “I am so super proud of this guy. He won the Premier Exhibitor Award for Dairy at the Dixie Nationals! He had to write an essay, go through an interview, and take a super hard skill quiz. Those scores were combined with his points from showmanship and his class placing. He worked with his animal and studied super hard in preparation for the contest. I thought it was hilarious when he said he felt like he “cracked the Matrix “ when he figured out how to read a pedigree.”
Connor is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion and responsibility and making a positive change in the community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.