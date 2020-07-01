The recipes this week will help you make some simple favorites to repeat every year during the 4th of July holiday. I wish we were making this together, but due to COVID 19 we cannot. I hope to be able to cook with 4-H members soon. Until then, you can watch the Kids Cooking vides that are being posted each week on the Pontotoc County 4-H Club Facebook page or you can follow the directions below.
Here are the newest recipes for you to try. Watch the videos for more instruction. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Make some easy sliders during the 4th of July holiday. They make a great snack or appetizer!
HAM & SWISS CHEESE SLIDERS (Makes12 servings)
Ingredients
SLIDERS:
12 each soft white dinner rolls (Hawaiian Rolls)
6 large slices ham (enough to cover the rolls)
8 slices of swiss cheese (enough to cover the rolls)
BUTTER SAUCE:
1/2 cup butter
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 1/2 tsp. Italian Seasoning
2 tsp. Dijon Mustard
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire
(Make it simpler: Use ¼ cup butter and sprinkle with roasted garlic)
Directions:
SLIDERS:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Slice the rolls in half horizontally. (Keep the rolls connected) Place the bottom half of the rolls into the bottom of a prepared baking dish.
3. Layer the slices of ham evenly over the top of the bottom halves of the rolls.
4. Layer the slices of swiss cheese on top of the ham.
5. Place the top half of the rolls over the cheese.
BUTTER SAUCE:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire.
2. Brush the butter sauce over the top of the rolls in the pan. Cover the pan with foil.
3. Bake the sliders in a preheated oven for about 15 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 3 or 4 minutes just until the tops are golden brown.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!
This 3-ingredient peanut butter yogurt dip is sweet and best of all, healthy! Make it in just a matter of minutes!
PEANUT BUTTER YOGURT DIP
Ingredients:
10.6 oz Greek Vanilla Yogurt
or use 2-6 oz. vanilla yogurt (any kind)
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
1 tbsp. honey or maple syrup
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and mix until smooth and creamy.
Serve with fresh fruit, pretzels, graham crackers, or granola clusters.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Notes
You can make a chocolate version of this by adding 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder or by adding mini chocolate chips!
ICE CREAM CONE CUPCAKES
Makes 24 cupcakes
Ingredients
1 box cake mix + box ingredients
24 cake ice cream cones
24 maraschino cherries
Sprinkles
1 cup softened butter
3 cups powdered sugar
1-2 Tbsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Make butter according to box directions.
3. Fill cones in muffin pan and bake about 21-24 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
4. Allow to cool completely.
5. Whip butter and vanilla until fluffy.
6. Gradually add powdered sugar.
7. Add milk until you reach desired consistency.
8. Transfer to piping bag and frost each cupcake to look like soft serve.
9. Top with sprinkles and a cherry (optional).
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!