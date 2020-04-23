“Learn by doing” is a commonly used expression in 4-H. The 4-H program has a reputation for using a learn-by-doing approach for teaching youth. Although learning by doing has been the core of how 4-H teaches kids since its beginning in the early 1900’s, the current situation means we need to be creative and try something new! Here are two 4-H activities you can try at home!
Bread in a Bag
Yes, you can make bread in a bag and yes, it is delicious!
YIELDS: 2 small loaves or 1 regular loaf
PREP TIME: 20 MINS
TOTAL TIME: 1 HOUR 20 MINS
INGREDIENTS
Cooking spray, for mini loaf pans or one regular size loaf pan
3 c. all-purpose flour, divided
1/4 c. sugar
1 .25-package active dry yeast
1 c. warm water
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil)
2 tsp. kosher salt or regular salt
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375º and spray mini loaf pans with cooking spray. In a resealable plastic bag, place 1 cup flour, sugar, and yeast and add warm water.
Seal bag and squish together with your hands to mix. Let rest 10 minutes at room temperature. (Yeast should activate.) Add 1 cup flour, oil, and salt to the bag, then seal and squish together.
Add remaining cup of flour and mix until combined. Remove from bag and knead 5 minutes until smooth. Halve dough and place in two loaf pans. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise 30 minutes.
Brush top of bread with olive oil or melted butter and bake until golden, about 30 minutes.
4-H VIRTUAL COUNTY CONTEST
This contest is for all 4-H’ers or any youth ages 8-18. Take a look at the list below and pick out your favorites. You may request your test by texting: 662-509-0163, or by email: njc72@msstate.edu. I will then send you the test.
After you complete the test, you can take a picture and text or email it back to me. All results will be recorded, and the winners will be recognized in the May 4-H newsletter. Each of the topics from the list below will have a first second and third place recognition in the junior (age 8-13) and senior (14-18) age levels. After you complete the test, I will send you the correct answers and more information about that 4-H project. You may choose as many as you like.
Remember you don’t have to be a 4-H member to take part in the contest, but 4-H could be for you! There is no fee to join 4-H just fun and learning in return! Here are your choices: Bicycle, Career Pursuit, Clothing Selection, Computer, Consumer Judging, Dairy Products, Entomology/Insect ID, Forestry Judging, Horticulture Judging, Interior Design, Meats Judging, Photography, Poultry Egg Prep, Seed ID & Quality, Small Engines, Wildlife Judging, Child Development, Citizenship Bowl, Clothing Construction, Compact Tractor, Dairy Bowl, Electric Judging, Livestock Bowl and Poultry Judging.
During the next few weeks, I plan to offer more fun 4-H activities you can try at home! If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, or text Jane Chamblee, your 4-H agent at: 662-509-0163, or by email: njc72@msstate.edu