What’s for dinner? Chicken or beef? Meat is an excellent source of protein for your body. If you eat protein and exercise you can improve your muscle strength. Protein also provides better bone health, boosts your metabolism, and can help lower your blood pressure. All you have to do is pick your favorite protein!
Several 4-H members are cooking and trying the weekly recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Club Facebook page. Please send a picture if you have tried the recipes, I would love to see them! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
You can make a protein meal for your family using any of the following recipes:
Healthy Beef Ramen Noodles
Makes 4 Servings
Healthy ramen noodles are made with beef and vegetables instead of the supplied instant noodle packet.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 large onion chopped
1 bell pepper
1/2 head broccoli florets
1 lb. ground beef
6 oz. Ramen Noodles
(discard seasonings)
Salt and Pepper to taste
Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. siracha
1 clove garlic minced
1 scallion optional (chopped)
Directions:
1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onions, peppers, and broccoli and cook until tender, 5 minutes. Remove from the pan.
2. Add ground beef, season with salt and pepper, and cook until no longer pink, 5 minutes more. Drain fat and return vegetables back to the pan.
3. Make sauce: Whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, siracha, and garlic.
4. In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add ramen noodles and cook until tender, 2 minutes. Drain.
5. Add cooked ramen noodles to skill and pour over sauce. Toss until completely combined. Taste and season with more salt and pepper. Then garnish with green onion if desired and serve.
Easy Hamburger Casserole
Makes 8 Servings
Ingredients
1 lb. box medium pasta shells
1 lb. ground beef
2 cans tomato soup (10 oz.)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella (can use cheddar only)
1/2 cup water
Garlic, salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Cook and drain the pasta according to the package directions.
2. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 375 degrees and grease a 9x13 baking dish.
3. In a large skillet, brown, and chop the ground beef with garlic powder, salt and pepper (or any seasoning of your choice).
4. Add the cooked pasta, tomato soup, a half cup of water and HALF of the cheese to your skillet with the browned beef; stir and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium heat.
5. Pour the mixture into your greased dish and top with the remaining cheese.
6. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes. If desired turn the broiler on for the last 2 minutes to brown the cheese.
7. Serve immediately and store any leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Italian Chicken, Green Beans, & Potatoes
Makes 8 Servings
Ingredients
2 cups green beans
2-3 medium russet potatoes
2-3 large chicken breasts
1 pkg. Italian dressing mix
8 Tbsp. butter
Salt and Pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Wash the green beans and potatoes. Peel the potatoes and cut into small cubes. Slice green beans into bite size pieces.
3. Line one side of a 9x13-inch baking dish with green beans and line the other with the chunks of potato.
4. Place the chicken breast between the green beans and potatoes. (substitute chicken strips if desired.
5. Cut the butter into 1 tbsp. squares and place evenly over the green beans, chicken, and potatoes. Sprinkle entire dish with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
6. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour.