This week’s recipe is the number one favorite for all kids who participate in Pontotoc County 4-H Cooking Classes. The only difference is we don’t get to make it together. With the current COVID 19 situation, we are not able to have our regular summer cooking classes.
However, you can watch the Kids Cooking videos that are being posted each week on the Pontotoc County 4-H Club Facebook page. A new video will be posted every Friday.
Here are the newest recipes for you to try. Please watch the videos for more instruction. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep Cooking and trying new foods!
What could be better than a fruit pizza! A large sugar cookie with cream cheese toppings and lots of fresh fruit! There are several variations of fruit pizza included.
Easy Fruit Pizza
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 package cream cheese (8 oz) softened
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
2 kiwifruits, peeled, halved, lengthwise and sliced
(substituted bananas, or use any favorite)
1 cup halved or quartered fresh strawberries
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees.
3. Spray 12– pizza pan with cooking spray. Break up cookie dough in pan; press dough evenly in bottom of pan to within 1/2 inch of edge.
4. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 30 minutes.
5. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Spread mixture over cooled crust.
6. Arrange fruit over cream cheese. Stir jelly until smooth; spoon or brush over fruit. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.
7. To serve, cut into wedges or squares. Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.
Instead of one large cookie, make smaller individual personalized versions. It’s perfect for a party! Just provide the topping and lots of cut fresh fruit!
Mini Fruit Pizza
Makes 24 servings
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 package cream cheese (8 oz) softened
2 tablespoons frozen Limeade concentrate
1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 cups fresh blueberries, sliced strawberries and kiwifruit fruit
Powdered sugar, if desired
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees.
3. Bake cookies as directed. Cool completely, about 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat cream cheese, limeade concentrate and powdered sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth.
5. Spread each cookie with 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture. Arrange sliced fruit on top of each cookie. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 20 hours before serving. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving.
Summer Strawberry Pizza
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 container (6 oz) Greek Fat Free honey vanilla Yogurt
2 cups strawberries, sliced
1 tablespoon honey
Chopped almonds, optional
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees.
3. Spray 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.
4. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown; cool completely.
5. Spread yogurt over cookie; top with strawberries.
6. Drizzle honey over strawberries; sprinkle with almonds.
Caramel Apple Cookie Pizza
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookie
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 medium apples
1/4 cup caramel topping
1/3 cup toffee bits
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees.
3. Grease 12-inch pizza pan with shortening or cooking spray. In pag, break up cookie dough; press dough evenly in bottom of pan to form crust.
4. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
5. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Spread mixture over crust. Slice apples and arrange over cream cheese mixture.
6. Drizzle caramel topping over apples, then sprinkle with toffee bits. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Apple & Cream Cheese Pizza
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated crescent rolls
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese
2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced (2 cups)
2 Tbsp. sugar
3 Tbsp. caramel topping
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Turn on the oven to 375 degrees.
3. Unroll crescent dough onto cookie sheet to 14x10 inch rectangle. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until crust is very light golden brown.
4. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon until blended. Carefully spread cream cheese mixture on partially baked crust to within 1/2 inch of edges.
5. In small bowl, toss apple slices with granulated sugar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Arrange apple slices over cream cheese mixture in 3 long rows. Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender.
6. Drizzle caramel topping over pizza. Serve warm.