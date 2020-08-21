When I think back to my memories of Pontotoc County 4-H two memories stand out. My first memory is a “Bicycle Workshop”. Mr. Willie Gilliam was in charge. There was an obstacle course set up in the Pontotoc Junior High Parking lot. I was probably about ten years old and was riding my favorite banana seat bike. We learned the parts of a bike and the hand signals for right turn, left turn, and stop. After practicing the signals, Mr. Gilliam directed us to the obstacle course. We were to use the signals throughout the course. I remember that he was just as excited as I was when I completed the course. I remember getting a 4-H certificate for taking the course and feeling so accomplished for finishing the course. I felt like I could ride my bike safely everywhere!
My next memory is a “Manners and Etiquette” class. This class was at the Community House. I went with my two older sisters, Joy and Jill. Mrs. Louise Daniels was in charge of the class. When we entered, we were greeted by 4-H members and directed to sit at tables of four. Mrs. Daniels talked about proper introductions, manners, and table etiquette. We were then served food by the older 4-H members. Everyone there learned to use their napkin and the correct fork and spoon. At the end of the class Mrs. Daniels gave us a 4-H certificate for completing the class. I remember thinking I was just as “big” as my older sisters for finishing the class!
Learning and feeling proud of accomplishments is what 4-H is all about! If this sounds like something you would like to be a part of just call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910. Ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H agent. You are sure to find something that is a perfect fit for you! And yes, we still offer a bicycle project, cooking and manners workshops, and more!
