In 4H, we believe in the power of young people. Now more than ever, we need kids and teens who are taking the lead to volunteer in their communities. Will Reeves is one Pontotoc County 4-H member who inspires others by volunteering in the community.
Will is a senior at South Pontotoc High School where he has excelled in academics by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. He has participated in various activities such as BETA Club, FBLA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Boy Scouts of America, and the South Pontotoc Varsity Basketball Team.
Known for being eager to help in the community, Will has worked tirelessly for 4-H, the County Fair, and his church. He has packed food for local food drives and prepared storm shelters in Tupelo. At South Pontotoc High School, he repaired a nature trail and also built and donated picnic tables to a local church in his community.
Will showed his leadership skills when he volunteered to lead a local basketball camp for kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. As a 4-H member he has been a volunteer leader at several educational events such as Mississippi Agriculture Day for fourth graders and 4-H Spring Fling for first graders and special needs students.
Will also helped third graders perform science experiments at the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Day, sponsored by Toyota. He has held multiple offices and served as a 4-H Junior Council member.
Will has received recognition, awards, and scholarships during his time in 4-H. He qualified for the National Hippology Contest after winning the state contest at Mississippi State University’s Club Congress. He traveled to Denver, Colorado to the National Western Roundup for competition. He was also on the winning team for Wildlife Judging and won a trip to Junction City, Kansas where the team competed in the national contest.
Will was also a member of the Pontotoc County 4-H Modeling Squad where the team placed first during the state competition. At the 4-H Awards Banquet this past fall, Will received the Taylor and Peggy Whitten Scholarship for his scholastic and 4-H achievements. He just recently received the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship and a Dean’s Scholarship from Itawamba Community College where he will be majoring in business this fall.
When asked what 4-H has meant to him, Will replied, “Many people might assume that 4-H is just about cows and horses; however, this is a wrong assumption. 4-H is much more. 4-H is a program where kids can learn many new things, go new places, and make friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. 4-H has molded me into the person I am today.
Because of 4-H, I am not afraid to step outside of my comfort zone and try something new. I got involved because my sister was in it for pretty much her whole life and I never knew what it was all about until I got involved. I really wish I would have started sooner because I would not trade these last few years for anything. 4-H is by far one of the best organizations I have ever been associated with. Because of 4-H, I will strive to make the best better in whatever I do in life.”
Will is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are inspiring others, learning about compassion and responsibility, and making positive changes in our community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.