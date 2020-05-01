4-H provides opportunities for youth development and for youth to develop skills, practical knowledge, and wisdom through observing, doing, and living through experiences. Many 4-H youth use these skills to excel in college and beyond!
One very special 4-H’er, Tucker Shannon, has developed those positive skills and has grown into an incredible young man. Tucker is the son of Melanie and James Shannon. He and his sister Lilly are active both active 4-H members. Through 4-H, Boy Scouts, and community activities, Tucker has established himself as a leader.
While in Pontotoc County 4-H he worked as a volunteer at the Conservation Workshop and led county 5th grade students through various stations. Tucker helped during the Pontotoc County Fair during the livestock and in the concession stand. He worked tirelessly helping construct the educational raised gardening beds at the Extension office. Tucker assisted with the 4-H Pet Show during the Bodock Festival and he helped children board the Santa Train during the 4-H Christmas Celebration. He has also been a member of the Pontotoc County 4-H Ambassador Team.
Tucker is a very active member of the community. He has volunteered at Camp Sonshine, helped with the Sonshine Christmas Party, and led hikes for boys with special needs at Camp Smiles. He worked as a church volunteer at First United Methodist Church and has been at active member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 17 for several years. At his high school camp Tucker was named Freshman/Vision Mentor. He has worked on community projects and as a leader and helper with a Special Needs Paint Party.
During high school, Tucker has maintained an excellent grade point average and been an active member of the student body. He is a member of the Varsity Basketball Team, the Journalism Team, FBLA, FCA, National Technical Honor Society, Impacto Intern, and attended Boys State. After high school graduation, Tucker plans to attend Mississippi State University to continue his studies.
As a 4-H member, Tucker has received numerous awards. He was a member of the winning State Horticulture Team and was recognized as having one of the highest individual scores. By winning he and his team qualified to attend the National Junior Horticulture Association Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. He also participated in the State Citizenship Bowl where his team won first place. Tucker received his Bronze Youth Congressional Medal and he attended the 2018 CO-OP Leadership Conference at Mississippi State University. As a junior, Tucker received the “I Dare You” Award and as a senior, he received the Benny Joe Moorman Scholarship at the 4-H Banquet.
When asked about 4-H, Tucker says, “Branching out and meeting new people is what 4-H means to me. After going to a couple of 4-H events, I realized how interesting and how fun it was. I began to start wanting to become more involved with 4-H and started going on some pretty exciting trips. I was able to go to the National Junior Horticulture Association Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana to compete in the Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest. I was also able to attend the 2018 4-H Cooperative Leadership Conference and that was an amazing experience for me. 4-H has allowed me to make new friends, as well as provided leadership and growth opportunities for me.”
Tucker has proven that he has the devotion, character, and skills needed to succeed in his future endeavors. He is just one of Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. There are many other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion and responsibility and making a positive change in the community. If you wan to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, or 662-509-0163, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.