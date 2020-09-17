For this week’s recipe I have included an easy recipe with just three ingredients. Cake Mix Cookies are perfect for you to mix and match cake flavors and add-ins, so get creative!
Using a cake mix as a short cut ingredient is a great time saver, and while I don’t use it all the time, it is a super idea if you are in a pinch or just need a quick dessert or snack. All you need is a cake mix (vanilla cake mix is my favorite), eggs, and some type of cooking oil. Next is the creative part. You can keep it simple and leave them plain or you can add chocolate chips, M&Ms, white chips, Reese’s Pieces, chopped candy bars, sprinkles, peanut butter chips, etc. Your choice of cake mix flavors might be vanilla, chocolate, spice cake, carrot cake, red velvet, lemon, etc. It’s up to you to pick the flavor!
Like the previous Kids Cooking Recipes you can watch the video that will be posted this Friday for the easy to follow directions. What could be better than three ingredient cookies!
So, until we can cook together at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, watch the videos, make the recipe, and share a picture with me of your success. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Easy Cake Mix Cookies
Makes 24 cookies
Ingredients:
1 box cake mix (18.25 – ounce)
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil
OPTIONAL: 1 cup add-ins like:
chocolate chips or M&M’s
(if adding in sprinkles use 1/2 cup)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large bowl mix together cake mix, eggs, and oil until smooth. Alternately you can do this step in the bowl of your stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mixing ingredients on low until combined.
- Mix in desired add-ins until evenly incorporated.
- Using a medium (2- tablespoon) cookie scoop portion the dough onto the prepared cookie sheet 2- inches apart. Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until lightly golden at the edges.
- Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 3-4 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
NOTES:
- Store in an airtight container for up 3 days.
- Use any flavor cake mix you would like and mix and match add-ins!
- If you can’t find the 18- ounce size of cake mix and can only fid the 15 ounce, just add in 1/4 cup extra all-purpose flour.
Here are just a few Cake Mix Cookie combination ideas:
- Red Velvet + White chips
- Chocolate cake + peanut butter chips
- Spice cake + cinnamon chips
- Carrot cake + white chips
- White cake + Fruity Pebbles
- Lemon Cake + white chips
- Strawberry Cake + Mini chocolate chips
- Chocolate cake + Rolo candies
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!