On Thursday, October 29th the College and Career Readiness class at Pontotoc High School participated in the “Welcome to the Real World” program. This simulation workshop is designed to help young people understand the financial education they will need in the future. Young adults want to spend money on the things they want, but “Welcome to the Real World” shows them what’s realistic and how to balance wants with true needs.
Through Welcome to the Real World! students learn:
how spending influences the quality of life.
how education impacts income.
how budgeting—and planning—can increase available money.
Each student is assigned an educational level, job, marital status, and children. Participants then move around the stations, spend their money, and talk about their financial decisions. At different stations, young people learn about money management. Once “payday” comes, they discover they have many expenses to cover. Costs such as cell phones, childcare, clothing
Emergencies, entertainment, groceries, housing, insurance, internet, personal care, savings, transportation, utilities, and the unexpected. At each station, participants chose expense options and update the balances of their checkbooks. When participants run out of money, they get a second or third job!
This is a fun way for schools or groups to learn about money management. It is an adaptable program that is an engaging way for participants to take part in a real-life simulation workshop. If you would like to find out more about “Welcome to the Real World”, just give us a call at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. 662-489-3910