4-H Kids Cooking Recipes
April was the start of a busy time for Pontotoc County 4-H members. COVID has not allowed us to meet except through ZOOM. Mississippi State University Extension has updated their mask policy allowing 4-H to get back to normal. The last few weeks have included Horse Bowl Competition, Dairy Judging Competition, and S.A.F.E.T.Y. (shooting sports) Northeast District Competition.
The following Kids Cooking Recipe videos were added to the Pontotoc County 4-H Facebook page during that time. Look for other “Kids Cooking” recipes on the Pontotoc County 4-H Facebook page. Remember if you try a recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
STUFFED SHELL PASTA
Ingredients
12 oz. box of jumbo pasta shells
15 oz. part-skim ricotta cheese
1 ½ cups cottage cheese
1 ½ cups (6 ounces) grated mozzarella
cheese (divided)
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
10 oz. box frozen chopped spinach OR fresh spinach (optional)
25-ounce jar of your favorite marinara sauce
1 lb. ground beef (optional, see below)
DIRECTIONS
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the jumbo shells. Cook according to package directions for al dente. Be careful not to overcook the shells or they may fall apart as you fill them. Drain and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet to cool.
2. Meanwhile, defrost the spinach in the microwave. (Alternatively, you can put the spinach in the refrigerator the day before to thaw. Put the spinach in a bowl to catch any liquid.) Using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze out the excess liquid. Set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
4. In a medium bowl stir together the ricotta, cottage cheese, half of the grated mozzarella, Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Stir in the spinach.
5. Scoop about 2 tablespoons of filling into each shell and place in a baking dish. (Any size baking dish will work. I usually portion the shells out into a few baking dishes according to how many my family will eat per meal. Directions for freezing extra shells are below.)
6. Pour the marinara sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes; uncover and bake for 5 minutes more until cheese is melted and shells are hot. Serve immediately.
TACO RING
Ingredients
1 lb. lean ground beef
1/2 onion finely diced
1 package taco seasoning
1/2 cup water
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
2 cans crescent rolls
Topping Ideas: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Pico de gallo
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Prep ground beef as you would for tacos with taco seasoning. Then toss with 1/2 cup of shredded cheese.
3. Prepare the crescent rolls in a circular fashion with the tips on the bottom edges touching each other. You’ll want about a 4″ circle in the middle.
4. Place a scoop of the meat/cheese mixture in the center of each roll and then fold the top of the triangle over the bottom of the triangle and tuck that point under.
5. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the tops are lightly browned.
6. Serve with your choice of toppings and enjoy!
LEMON ICE BOX PIE
Ingredients
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 can sweetened condensed
milk (14 oz.)
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon
juice
1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
1 graham cracker pie crust
DIRECTIONS
1. In large bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth.
2. Spread evenly in crust.
3. Put the pie in freezer for 6 hours or until set.
4. Serve with whipped cream if desired.
5. For a light fluffier version add a small container of whip topping in step 1.